Endangered person advisory issued for 4-year-old boy

POLK COUNTY - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it canceled an Endangered Person Advisory that was issued for 4-year-old Benjamin Adams. The suspect was believed to be his father, Timothy Lormand.

The boy was taken by his father from a Bolivar courthouse. The boy's grandmother was awarded immediate and temporary custody of Adams because she believed the father was abusing the boy.

The suspect was possibly en route to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, but the boy was found safe in Springfield.

Adams is 3'1", weighs 44 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The father, Lormand, is 36-years-old, 6'1", 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve buttoned shirt and blue jeans.

Lormand may have been driving a silver 1993 Buick Le Sabre or a dark green 2014 Ford Explorer, both with unknown registration information.

