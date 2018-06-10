Endangered Person Advisory for Teenage Mo. Girl

By: The Associated Press

GALLATIN (AP) - An endangered person advisory has been issued for a northeast Missouri teenager who might have run away with a 17-year-old boy.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office issued the alert late Sunday for 14-year-old Megan Taylor Guffey. She is believed to be with a boy after they did not return to Daviess County as expected on Sunday.

Authorities believe the two might be headed to Wichita, Kan.

Megan is described as white, about 5-feet-3 inches, 113 pounds with red hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion. Her hair is shaved near her right ear.

The boy was described as Hispanic, about 5-feet-6, and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They were in a light blue, late 1990s Ford Taurus with Kansas registration.