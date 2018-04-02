Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing woman in Jackson

JACKSON - The Jackson Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory Monday for 57-year-old Adrienne Ptacek. Ptacek's family reported her missing Monday after she had not been heard from since Friday.

Police say the incident that led to Ptacek's disappearance occurred at 1515 Osage Trail in Jackson at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Ptacek is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police are looking for a tan 2007 Chevy Malibu with Missouri license plate AD2F7W. The vehicle has a broken front grille and damage to the left rear bumper.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Police Department at (573) 243-3151.