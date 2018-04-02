Endeavour Continues Toward California Science Center

LOS ANGELES -- The space shuttle Endeavour is continuing its slow, careful trek through the streets of Los Angeles today toward its retirement home at the California Science Center.

Around midnight last night, a Toyota Tundra pickup pulled Endeavour over the Manchester Boulevard bridge across Interstate 405. It only took about three minutes, but it was considered especially tricky because of the size of the space craft and width of the bridge. Toyota filmed the event for a commercial after paying for a permit, turning the entire scene into a movie set complete with special lighting, sound and staging.

Endeavour has a tricky course ahead this afternoon, maneuvering through a narrow residential street with apartment buildings on both sides. The shuttle's wings are expected to reach over driveways, and residents have been told to stay indoors until the shuttle passes.

It's expected to reach the museum sometime this evening.