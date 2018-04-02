Endeavour Crew to Check for Damage

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The crew aboard the shuttle Endeavour will check for launch damage Tuesday as the ship continues its slow drift to the International Space Station.

Officials say only a few small bits of insulating foam came off the fuel tank during liftoff. Endeavour, which is on its final mission, will arrive at the space station Wednesday. It's carrying

a crew of six, including an Italian astronaut, plus a $2 billion magnetic instrument that will seek out antimatter and dark energy in the universe.

The commander of the mission is Mark Kelly, whose wife was shot in the head in Arizona in January. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was at Cape Canaveral to watch the launch, and said simply, "good stuff."