Energizer Says Soft Demand Doomed Northwest Missouri Plant

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Officials at a northwest Missouri battery plant say declining demand for disposable batteries is the main reason the facility will be closing next year.

Energizer announced earlier this month its Maryville plant would be closing as part of a restructuring plan, leaving about 300 workers out of a job.

Energizer vice president Jacqueline Burwitz told the St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/UiDd07) that demand for disposable batteries has been shrinking in the past few years and the company thinks the soft demand will continue.

A resource team consisting of the Missouri Career Center, Maryville's chamber of commerce and Northwest Missouri State University will be working to assist laid-off Energizer employees.