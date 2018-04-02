Energy Companies to Discuss Plans With Missouri Panel

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Officials of two energy companies that are planning to develop small nuclear reactors in Missouri are meeting with state utility regulators.

Ameren Missouri and Westinghouse Electric Co. are scheduled to give a presentation Wednesday to the Public Service Commission in Jefferson City.

The companies announced in April they were creating a partnership to seek federal funds to develop small, modular nuclear reactors.

Westinghouse plans to seek up to $452 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. Ameren would then apply for a federal license to build and operate up to five small reactors developed by Westinghouse.