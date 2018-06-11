Energy Saving Workshop

Central Missouri Community Action put on the workshop to inform mid-Missourians the benefits of reducing energy use. It could be as simple as using an energy saver light bulb, water reducing spray head and stopping a leaking toilet. You can also caulk around windows and doors to prevent heat from escaping. Now that it's getting colder out, it's more important than ever to start saving energy.

"The main key point that we want to bring today is that everybody can save money on energy by sealing their home tight," said Darin Preis with C.M.C.A. "A lot of times we find that utility bills are going through the roof and it is because either cold air is getting out or warm air is getting out."

C.M.C.A planned to give away 100 energy and water conservation kits Monday.