Engine failure blamed for Boonville plane crash

BOONVILLE (AP) - A preliminary report says engine failure caused a small plane crash in central Missouri that killed a man from Kansas.

The National Transportation Safety Board's report does not suggest what might have caused the engine to fail when a plane went down Nov. 30 near a Boonville airport. The pilot, Charles Sojka, of Salina, Kansas, died. Three passengers in the Bellanca 17-30A Super Viking were injured.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway says the final report, with an official cause of the crash, will not be released for 12 to 18 months.

Sojka was flying from Chesterfield to Kansas City when he tried to land after hitting dense clouds near Sedalia.

The report says the engine lost power and eventually completely stalled about 250 feet above the ground.