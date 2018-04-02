Engineer to Address Repubican Group on Callaway Reactor Addition

COLUMBIA - Nuclear engineer Ernest Phillips, Jr. was set to speak Friday to local Republicans about plans to add a nuclear reactor to Ameren Missouri's Callaway County facility.

The plan has received mixed feedback from mid-Missourians. Some say the plan is too expensive and that Missouri should invest in less-dangerous renewable energy instead.

In May, Ameren and Westinghouse applied for a $452 million grant to build the reactors. The pair will learn whether the grant is accepted in September.

The Columbia Pachyderm Club will meet at noon at Jack's Gourmet Restaurant on Business Loop 70 in Columbia.