Engineered Rice In Food Supply

2007

ST. LOUIS - Federal regulators still don't know how an experimental strain of biotech rice ended up in the commercial food supply. But a yearlong U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation suggests that the genetically engineered rice escaped from a research laboratory at Louisiana State University. The agency released its findings on Friday and said it won't bring any enforcement action against Bayer CropScience, the company that paid for research into the rice. The so-called Liberty Link rice was found in grain elevators in Arkansas and Missouri during 2006. The rice was not approved for human consumption.