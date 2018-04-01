Engineering Professor Sues Square Over Origin Story

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Washington University electrical engineering professor is suing credit card processor Square Inc. in the latest legal dispute over the company's mobile plug-in technology.



Robert E. Morley Jr. sued Square and company founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey Jr. Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The patent infringement suit calls the Square origin story a "fabrication" and says the two men squeezed Morley out of the San Francisco-based company.



Dorsey is a St. Louis native and chairman at Twitter. McKelvey is a WashU graduate who still lives in the St. Louis area. Square and its co-founders sued Morley in 2010 in a related patent dispute that remains pending.