Engines fail as transport for air show turns into declared emergency

COLUMBIA - The Salute to Veterans air show at Columbia Regional Airport today started off with some trouble.

A C-130 plane transporting the Black Daggers jump team declared emergency soon after they exited the plane around 10:30 a.m.

Two of the plane's engines failed, resulting in Airport Crash Rescue equipment and personnel standing by.

The aircraft proceeded to remain in the air until the Black Daggers reached the ground and landed safely without incident.

