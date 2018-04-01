English, Denmon Selected in 2012 NBA Draft

COLUMBIA -- Two Missouri Tigers were drafted on Thursday night in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Former Mizzou Guard Kim English was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 44th overall pick while Marcus Denmon was selected by San Antonio with the 59th pick.

English became the third selection for the Pistons after they drafted Connecticut's Andre Drummond and Texas A&M's Kris Middleton. English averaged about 15 points and four rebound per game while shooting 46% from three point range this season for the Tigers. He earned the Most Outstanding Player award at the Big 12 Tournament after leading the Tigers to the tournament title.

Denmon was the only selection for the Spurs this year. He led the Tigers in scoring during his senior season, averaging about 18 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Denmon earned first team Big 12 honors for the second year a row.

Center Ricardo Ratliffe was not selected during the 2012 NBA Draft. On Thursday night Coach Frank Haith said, "I spoke with Ricardo about just having to be positive and keep working. I told him he might not be following the same path as the other guys but he will have the chance to get there. I am confident that he will continue to play basketball."