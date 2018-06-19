Enrollment at Missouri Expected to Continue Growth

COLUMBIA (AP) - The student population at the University of Missouri is expected to continue growing.

Administrators at the Columbia campus are expecting another record-breaking enrollment when classes start in the fall.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/IHLVAI ) the university expects fall's total enrollment to be 34,805, an increase of 1,000 from this year's enrollment.

The university also anticipates more diversity, with an increase in black, Hispanic and international students this fall.

Most programs on the campus are experiencing double-digit increases, though the colleges of education and health professions are expecting a slight drop.

___