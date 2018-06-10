Enrollment Up at Southeast Missouri State

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Freshman enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University is up 21 percent from last year. That's according to figures released by the university, which has 1,826 freshmen this year, up from 1,514 in 2006. University officials believe the surge is due in part to the opening of the River Campus, which brings together many of the arts disciplines in one place. The departments of music, art and theater and dance have all opened extra sections of courses due to the growing number of students.