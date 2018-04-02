Enterprise foundation giving $60M to food banks

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The charitable foundation for suburban St. Louis-based Enterprise Rent-A-Car is giving $60 million to food banks where the company operates.

The world's largest rental car company said Wednesday it will donate $10 million each year for the next six years to 365 local food banks in North America.

It is the largest gift dedicated to a single cause in the 34-year history of the foundation. Enterprise founder Jack Taylor began the foundation in 1982, and since then, the foundation and the Taylor family have contributed more than $1 billion to charitable causes.

The $60 million figure is a nod to Enterprise's 60th anniversary.

Enterprise Holdings, the parent company, operate Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, Alamo Rent a Car and other companies.