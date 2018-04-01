Home Sales on the Rise in Mid-Missouri

BOONVILLE - The month of May showed promising numbers for the real estate market, especially in the Columbia area. According to numbers from the Boone County Board of Realtors, the number of homes sold, average home price and median home price all increased from April. Local realtors said that there are several causes for the growing market, including corporate investments, low interest rates and even the nice weather.

"Most people dont want to buy what they cant see, and this year we had very pleasant weather, and more buyers were out and about," said realtor Freddy Spencer.

The housing market is growing across the nation, and Spencer said Mid-Missouri is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S.

Spencer said Columbia is growing quickly because of the large amounts of hospitals, universities and businesses. He belives the housing market will continue to grow into the summer.