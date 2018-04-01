Enterprise Rent-A-Car Purchases Vanguard

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car announces today that it plans to purchase Vanguard Car Rental Group. St. Louis based Enterprise is the largest U.S. rental car company. Most of the company's branches are located in neighborhoods or commercial strips. Purchasing Vanguard will help Enterprise gain access to the airport car rental business. Vanguard operates under the Alamo and National brands in airports across the country. The deal still must be approved by antitrust regulators. Enterprise and Vanguard are both privately owned and did not release financial details of the purchase.