Socket Fiber Optic Continues to Progress in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Construction is running right on track for the Socket fiber optic project in Callaway County. Pre-orders for customers south of Millersburg will begin to be accepted on Friday February 15. This area will become live on April 15.

In 2011, Socket of Columbia was awarded with a loan and grant combination of $23.7 million for a fiber optic cable project in Callaway County. With the award came the creation of local jobs and Socket has continued to employ local employees since the project started. The money comes from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

With a year and a half since the project has been underway Socket is in the process of taking pre-orders for service in some areas and even some areas are already live and running on fiber optic.

Project manager Nick Pena spoke about the progress of the project "Our initial service areas close to Millersburg have already been opened up and we have for example the Millersburg Fire Protection District turned up, Hutt products, which is a business, as well as a number of subscribers that fall within that footprint."

Socket continues to work on burying the fiber wiring every day that the weather allows. The total process from burial to in homes and businesses is at least six to eight months.

For more information on the progress, check out Socket's Fiber Information at http://www.socket.net/fiber