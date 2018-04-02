Enviornment and Energy Commission Aims to Adjust Parking Garage Lighting

Columbia - The Enviornment and Energy Commission met Tuesday night to discuss updates with lighting the 5th and Walnut parking garage. The Commission has been looking for ways to address lighting concerns such as lighting visibility from a distance and keeping light in the garage.

The Commission has previously tried gel films to cover the lights in the garage, but there are new concerns that those will be too sensitive to the heat from the light itself. The commission is working to find new ways to control the light, such as shields.

The Enviornment and Energy Commission also hopes to have half of the design details for the Short Street Garage in the near future. Both garages are being designed by Walker Parking.

Lawrence Lile, Vice Chair of the Enviornment and Energy Commission, said concerns with the Walnut Street lighting problems should be taken care of before works starts on the Short Street Garage.