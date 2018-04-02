Environmentally Friendly Impounding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Typical vehicle impound lots in the nation's cities aren't usually known for being environmentally friendly. But Kansas City officials say they expect to begin work on such a project Tuesday, eight years after they started looking for a site. The first proposed site was scrapped after residents and some city officials raised numerous concerns. Now the project is planned for an industrial area on the city's northeast side. Architects say the lot's buildings will consume less than half the energy of typical structures, its landscaping will be water-efficient and recycled materials will be used in construction. The expected cost of the project has risen from just under $6 million to nearly $20 million.