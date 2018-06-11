EPA: Cap isn't only option for troubled landfill

BRIDGETON (AP) — Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency say a cap is one option to deal with radioactive material at the West Lake Landfill in suburban St. Louis, but not the only option.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that EPA officials met Monday with residents to provide an update on remediation plans. Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried at the landfill in Bridgeton four decades ago. It is especially concerning since an underground fire is burning at an adjacent landfill.

The EPA in 2008 proposed building a cap over the radioactive material. Many residents opposed the idea of leaving the waste in place, and the agency has been coming up with a new plan ever since.

The agency says other approaches are under consideration. A decision is expected late this year.