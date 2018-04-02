EPA Cleaning Up Abandoned Circuit Board Factory

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- Federal government workers are cleaning up thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals left at an abandoned circuit board factory in north Springfield.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates it will take technicians until October to finish work at the former site of Ozark Circuits.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the company's owner filed for bankruptcy in 2011. The EPA says more than 3,000 gallons of sludge and solutions of acids, copper and lead were left behind when the building was abandoned.

EPA on-scene coordinator Mike Davis said Wednesday technicians are currently taking samples and will eventually ship the waste off for proper disposal.

The cost of the project has not been determined. The EPA's Superfund program is paying for the cleanup.