EPA Grant Aimed at Reducing Air Pollution

Organizers of the project said parts of north St. Louis have the highest level of particulate matter in the state. Many suffer from asthma. The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the two-year grant to Grace Hill Settlement House, which provides support services to low-income neighborhoods. Grace Hill said the project will identify pollution "hot spots" and work with companies to reduce their toxic emissions. The project also will provide a clean air hot line, reduce school bus idling, educate the public, and promote air-friendly cleaning products.