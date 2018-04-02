EPA Meeting Planned for Jefferson County

BYRNES MILL (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a public meeting in eastern Missouri to discuss lead testing on residential property on a Jefferson County Superfund site.

The EPA's regional office said Wednesday the meeting is set for April 5 at the Byrnes Mill City Hall. EPA officials will be on hand to discuss lead testing on soil in the Big River flood plain. Tests have shown widespread lead contamination in the area.

The EPA says it will also be sending letters to the owners of 256 residences to be tested.

EPA's current testing focuses on screening properties along the Big River flood plain throughout Jefferson County. But the agency says residents outside the flood plain who think their property may be contaminated should contact the EPA.