EPA moves to protect honey bees nationwide

COLUMBIA - When it comes to honey bees, every second counts.

With the bee population in jeopardy, the Environmental Protection Agency has moved to refuse all expanded use of pesticides and insecticides, in order to keep the bees as happy as possible.

President of Boonekeepers, a bee keeping community in Boone County, Tim Duver was moving 96 3-pound-packages of honey bees (or $13,000 worth) to individual buyers all over Missouri.

He said while limiting pesticides will help the bees, that's not the only issue they are facing right now.

"I think it's a combination, and most people agree, it's loss of habitat, stress being put on the bees in multiple ways, lack of food, the varroa mites are huge, that's a new pest on the bees, and now dealing with small hive beetles," Duver said. "Of course pesticides play a part of it, but not one individual pesticide, it's probably a combination."

In terms of the action with the EPA, Duver said it might be an overreaction, as he thinks there isn't enough evidence in terms of particular pesticides.

"I think its a balance, I like to look at it in an unbiased light," Duver said. "I've heard what the environmentalists have said and I've heard what the chemical companies have said and both have very valid points. It's just coming to a good agreement between the two of them where we can help the bees."

If you would like to learn more about the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association, you can look at their website. Duver said they have a site visit in May.