EPA Plans Hinkson Creek Pollution Control Meeting

COLUMBIA - Plans to reduce the pollution in Hinkson Creek could soon be underway more than 10 years after the water was declared an impaired stream in 1998.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says Hinkson Creek is unable to meet water quality standards under the federal Clean Water Act.

Last January, the EPA submitted a plan to the city of Columbia for pollution control standards, however, local environmental activists say that the city has not done anything to reduce the amount of trash collecting at the bottom of the river.

"It's been over a year. You would have thought that the government would have done something about it since the EPA stepped in. But no nothing," said chairman of the Missouri Clean Water Campaign, Ken Midkiff.

However, on March 28, the city of Columbia is partnering up with the EPA, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, MU, and the Boone County Commission to talk about the plan to clean up the creek. The organizations will work on an agreement to produce a healthy stream.

The meeting will be held in Room A of the city's Activity and Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on March 28th. The city does not plan to release its plans until the meeting.