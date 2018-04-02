EPA Radon Conference Set for Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency and state officials are hosting a conference on radon this week in Columbia.



The one-day conference is scheduled for Wednesday and will include representatives from the regional EPA and health officials from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. The agencies have been working to create a risk reduction plan for radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas.



The EPA said in a release that one in 15 U.S. homes has high levels of radon, but the hazard can be avoided by taking steps, such as having a home tested regularly.