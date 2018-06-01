EPA: Remedy to landfill fire to come in 2015

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An Environmental Protection Agency administrator said a plan will come before the end of 2015 to ensure an underground suburban St. Louis landfill fire doesn't reach a buried cache of nearby Cold War-era nuclear waste.

Mark Hague, acting chief of the EPA region that includes Missouri, said Monday that the public isn't in any immediate danger from embers smoldering below the Bridgeton Landfill. He said that fire is still 1,000 feet from the nuclear waste.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has called on the EPA to figure out "without delay" how to keep the smoldering underground garbage away from the nuclear waste.

Hague said the agency is working with the state of Missouri on a plan.

(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to change the year of the plan.)