EPA Revises Cost for Cleanup of Mine Waste

JOPLIN (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says cleanup of mine waste in southwest Missouri will cost considerably more and take about five years longer than expected.

Mark Doolan, manager of the site in Jasper and Newton counties, says the agency is amending its plan to reflect higher costs for cleaning up wastes left on the surface of 11 sites when mining ceased in the 1970s.

The Joplin Globe reports when the initial plan was signed in 2004, the EPA estimated the cleanup would be completed in 2014 and cost $60 million.

The work is now expected to be completed in 2019 and cost $160 million to $170 million. The EPA says there is much more waste at the site than originally thought and because of inflation and increased fuel costs.