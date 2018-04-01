EPA to hear testimony from hundreds on renewable fuels plan

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal environmental officials said hundreds have signed up to testify on a renewable fuels proposal that ethanol supporters said would have stifling implications for their industry.

Last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced a plan to reduce renewable fuels requirements by 4 billion gallons in 2015 and more than 3 billion in 2016. The agency said volumes required by a 2007 law are impossibly high. Those regulations would apply to the amount of gasoline or diesel produced or imported into the U.S., according to an EPA Regulatory Announcement.

The EPA was set to conduct the hearings Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, with plans to announce its final decision in November.

At least two governors, busloads of Future Farmers of America (FFA) members and farmers from several states were planning to rally against the proposal at a nearby park.

Ethanol backers said the EPA caved in to the demands of the petroleum industry, which is generally opposed to the standards.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited from its original format to include the full name of FFA and include information about what the regulation applies to.]