EPA to Release St. Louis Co. Water Results After Accident

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Federal regulators will share their cleanup plans this week with residents of a St. Louis County neighborhood where contaminated groundwater lingers from a 25-year-old industrial accident.

The regional office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Elmwood Park.

A 1988 spill at a metal facility in Overland caused groundwater contamination in the north St. Louis County area from the chemical trichloroethylene, or TCE.

The EPA says it will share details from recent indoor air samples taken at several Elmwood Park homes as well as future cleanup plans by the property's owners.

Property owner PerkinElmer Inc., which bought the property after the spill occurred, will clean up the land under a 2012 settlement agreement and consent order.