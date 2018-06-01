EPA Urges Participation in Superfund Site Cleanup

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - The Environmental Protection Agency is urging property owners in two southeast Missouri Superfund sites to get their land tested for lead contamination.

The agency is nearing the end of cleanup work at the Big River Mine Tailings and the Madison County Mines sites.

The EPA is seeking access to residential properties to do free soil sampling. If tests indicate a problem, the EPA will remove the contaminated soil and replace it with clean soil for free.

Currently, about 4,500 residential properties remain unsampled in St. Francois and Madison counties, where the Superfund sites are located. The agency was holding meetings Monday and Tuesday to talk about soil testing and to offer free blood lead tests.