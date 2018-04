Eric Blumberg: Live from Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals facing elimination tonight in game six of the World Series. Texas Rangers with a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.

Cardinals and their fans have had an extra 24 hours to discuss "bullpen telephone gate", when Tony La Russa couldn't get the correct relief pitcher warmed up and more wondering about why Allen Craig was thrown out twice at second base with slugger Albert Pujols at the plate.