Errant Practice Swing with Bat Breaks Teammate's Nose

"I was walking down to the batting cages and I turned around and, yeah, I just saw a bat come and hit me right in the head," said second baseman Ford Zitsch, who suffered the second broken nose of his life.

"He just falls down and I'm like standing there, and I'm like, 'Holy crap! I just hit Ford in the face with a bat!'" said catcher Nick De Jong.

"One broken nose. I guess the way we've been swinging the bats we're lucky we don't have more of those hits," added Manager Jeff Echelmeier. "But yeah, Ford's doing just fine."

Friday's starting pitcher, Ryan "Big Nasty" Phillips, gets his chance to quiet the Cajuns of Lake Charles, La.

"We don't know what to do anymore," said De Jong. "We've done everything at least once or twice. We're just sitting around, waiting to play."

Zitsch added, "There's no other team that we can't beat out here and we definitely have a shot at beating them."

Echelmeier said, "We have no idea how we stack up, obviously, not playing against these other kids. Everybody here has had a tremendous run, so they're all really successful. We're anxious to get that first pitch behind us though and start playing the game again, that's for sure."

Lamade Stadium moved its outfield fences back from 205 to 225 feet to reduce the number of home runs this year.