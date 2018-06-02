Ervin Named 2012 Winter Community Champion

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 08 2012 Feb 8, 2012 Wednesday, February 08, 2012 4:35:00 PM CST February 08, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Mizzou Press Release

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou track and field junior Cortni Ervin has been named to the 2012 Big 12 Winter Community of Champions, as announced by the Big 12 Conference and Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday.

Ervin was Mizzou's honoree as the Big 12 honors one student-athlete from each of its 10 member institutions. The institution of the student-athletes honored will be awarded $4,500 from Chick-Fil-A as a result of their activities within the community.

During the fall, winter and spring terms, one student-athlete from each institution is honored based on an academic standard of a 3.00 grade point average or higher, involvement in at least one community service program, and demonstration of sportsmanship and leadership on and off the field.

