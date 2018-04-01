Escalating number of car thefts around Ashland residential areas

2 years 7 months 3 days ago Friday, August 28 2015 Aug 28, 2015 Friday, August 28, 2015 3:48:00 PM CDT August 28, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ASHLAND - Police warn residents of a string of car thefts around the residential area. Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford said overnight there were ten reported larceny cases of unlocked vehicles, so no damages occurred to the cars. He said cars were rummaged with small amounts of money missing.

The police department posted a Facebook status in the morning asking residents to lock their car doors. Their status was met with a variety of responses, some not agreeing with Ashland police advice.

But Chief Woolford said it is important for residents to cooperate with the police.

"We just feel that crime prevention wise, that is an important tool in our toolbox to help prevent these issues. We have limited staff on duty overnight and so we need the cooperation of the community in crime prevention activities and we would be advantageous if the vehicles were locked in preventing these thefts that occur," he said.

Although residents still feel Ashland is a safe city to live in, they agree with the importance of locking car doors.

"I'm just always in the habit of locking my doors, that's the first thing I do, just like the seatbelt," said Ashland resident Sue Donnelly.

Donnelly said people are very friendly around her neighborhood and she hopes her neighbors lock their car doors.

Resident Braida Batye lives on one of the streets the thieves hit, but she said she hasn't heard anything about the car thefts. But she noticed the police have started to patrol a lot on her street lately and one officer was parked on her street. She still feels safe in area though.

"Ever since I moved here I've seen the police patrol the street. They just drive around and drive back around, that's probably one of the reasons I feel so safe," she said.

"I still feel safe but I will definitely make sure my cars are locked," Batye said.

Chief Woolford said they have a video recording of thefts that occurred a couple of weeks ago. He describes the footage as a fairly tall man walking up driveways and entering and taking possessions from unlocked cars. He said the police are still looking for leads.

"It's an easier opportunity if the vehicle is unlocked, so we ask everybody to lock their vehicle at night," he said.

Ashland Police Poster

So far, reported areas overnight were Morgan Drive, Nickman Drive, Tandy Court, Middleton Drive, Norma Lane, Walnut Street, and Douglas Drive.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°
4pm 30°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
12:30p
Paid Program
1:00p
Made in Hollywood NOW
1:30p
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy