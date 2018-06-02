Escobar, Hochevar Lead Royals to Win Over Indians

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Alcides Escobar drove in three runs, Luke Hochevar pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-3 Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Escobar had two hits for his 34th multihit game, raising his average to a team-leading .307. Jarrod Dyson and Alex Gordon had three hits each, and Chris Getz had two hits and drove in two runs. The Royals scored all their runs in the first three innings.

Hochevar settled down after giving up three runs over the second and third innings. One run scored on Johnny Damon's infield single in the second when Hochevar failed to cover first base. In the third, Asdrubal Cabrera scored on Hochevar's wild pitch.

Hochevar (7-9) gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out six.