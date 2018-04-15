Ethanol Better Bet Against Terrorists

ST. LOUIS - Former CIA Director James Woolsey told an energy conference here Thursday that fuel made from wood chips, corn stalks, switch grass or poplar trees has "extraordinary potential" as a renewable energy source. He also said so-called cellulosic ethanol would give farmers another market for their feedstock and it could be produced at refineries in the nation's heartland, where the crops are grown. Woolsey, now an energy consultant, was CIA director from 1993-1995. He said refineries would be decentralized and less likely to be threatened by terrorists. The Energy Department has said it wants many small ethanol producers operating all over the country to simplify distribution.