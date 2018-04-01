Ethics Bill Voted Against

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Missouri congressmen are among a handful of lawmakers voting against a House ethics bill aimed at shedding more light on spending and fund-raising. Democrat William Lacy Clay of St. Louis says the new record-keeping and disclosure requirements are more burdensome than productive. Democrat Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City calls the reform package - quote - "a sham" that is not true ethics reform. The bill passed on a vote of 411-to-8. It's meant to reduce corruption and scandal on Capitol Hill. Senate leaders hope to pass a similar measure later this week. It requires greater disclosure about lobbying activities, bans gifts from lobbyists, restricts corporate-funded travel for lawmakers and requires disclosure of pet projects or "earmarks."