Eubank and Updike Earn Event Titles in Loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY -- Missouri Gymnastics dropped a close contest to the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday. The Tigers put up a 194.125 to Kentucky's 194.250. Freshman Miranda Eubank took first on the bars, with a career high 9.900 score, and sophomore Rachel Updike also placed first on the vault with a 9.875.

The team started the meet out on the bars, putting up a season-high 49.075 score. Freshman Miranda Eubank led the Tigers on the event with a career-high 9.900 score. The mark also tied her for first on the event with Kentucky's Audrey Harrison. Both Rachel Updike and Taylor Medrea posted 9.850 scores for their bar sets, both marking career-highs as well. Junior Mackenzie McGill contributed to the team score with a 9.775 on her bar routine, and senior Sandra Ostad recorded a 9.700.

Moving on to the vault, Kentucky took the lead at the meet as the Tigers put up a 48.325 to the Wildcats' 49.150 on the bars. It was 98.050-97.475 after the second rotation, in Kentucky's favor. Updike led the Tigers on vault with a 9.875 score, which also earned her first place on the event. Senior Tori Howard posted a 9.725 for her vault and Ostad scored 9.675 on the event. Junior Cathryn Aliceaacosta put up a 9.550 as well.

The Tigers didn't stay down for long, taking the lead after a strong floor rotation. Missouri earned a 48.525 on the event thanks to a crowd-pleasing, 9.800 performance from Howard and a 9.750 from Ostad. Medrea also contributed, earning a 9.725 for her routine. Eubank posted a 9.675 and Aliceaacosta scored a 9.575 as well.

Missouri ended the meet on the balance beam with a team score of 48.200. Updike took second on the event, leading the team with a 9.775 score. McGill also stepped up, earning a 9.725 score for her beam routine. Aliceaacosta recorded a 9.650 on the apparatus, while Henderson scored 9.550. Howard posted a 9.500 to help the Tigers as well. Kentucky scored a 49.050 team total on the floor to take the meet by just a small margin. The Tigers finished with a team all-around score of 194.125 while the Wildcats earned a 194.250 final tally.

The Tigers return home on Friday, Feb. 22, to host the ninth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 6:30 p.m. in the Hearnes Center.