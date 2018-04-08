Evangel University's Long-Distance Students

Six of them are in Mexico, and the seventh will leave soon for China. They are the first class in a program called UltimateAIM. It's designed to allow students to do mission work while also earning an education. Participants work with a missionary and study language at a foreign university. They also complete Evangel courses online, and must spend one week attending classes and speaking about their mission work at the Springfield school. The program is a joint effort of the Assemblies of God, Evangel and Steve Shoop, a missionary in Panama. The program is funded in part by a $2 million grant to the university aimed at combining faith and vocation.