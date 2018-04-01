Evening and Night Work to Restrict Lanes Near Downtown

COLUMBIA - Beginning Tuesday, October 22 at 7 p.m. sewer line inspections will begin near the College Avenue and Broadway intersection.

Trekk Design Group, a contractor for The Columbia Public Works Dept., will begin pre-cleaning and conducting TV inspections of sewer lines to prepare for lining around the intersection of College Avenue and E. Broadway.

The contractors will use television cameras to inspect sewer line conditions of various manholes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., along with pre-cleaning all of the sewer lines.

The construction should last until October 24 at 6 a.m. and drivers should try to find an alternate route if possible during the inspection hours.