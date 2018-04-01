Public Event to Discuss Potential Signal at Nifong and Peachtree

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department is holding a public forum Thursday night to discuss a proposed traffic signal at the intersection of West Nifong Boulevard and Peachtree Drive.

Heavy traffic often congests the intersection making it difficult for drivers to turn right onto Nifong from Peachtree. The department is hoping to receive both positive and negative feedback about the proposed signal.

The meeting will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Bridge High School cafeteria. Columbia City Council will take all the comments from the discussion into consideration. If the council approves, the next step is a public hearing and then a final decision by the council.