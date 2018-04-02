Every Royal Gets a Hit in Win Against Rays

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Melky Cabrera had three hits and drove in three runs and Billy Butler homered for the first time in six weeks as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 on Friday night.

Jeff Francoeur went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Eric Hosmer drove in a pair of runs with two hits as every Royals starter had at least one hit and Kansas City finished with 16 overall.

The Royals have won three straight, one shy of their season-high longest winning streak.

Luke Hochevar (6-8) worked out of a jam in the first, allowing just one run in what could have been a ruinous inning.

He gave up a run on back-to-back doubles by Johnny Damon and Ben Zobrist to open the game and walked Casey Kotchman and Evan Longoria to load the bases with no outs. That prompted a visit to the mound from pitching coach Bob McClure.

Whatever was said appeared to work as Hochevar struck out Matt Joyce. B.J. Upton flied out to right fielder Francoeur, who threw out Zobrist at the plate for an inning-ending double play. Hochevar retired 11 straight batters after Zobrist's double to pick up his first victory since June 26.

The Royals scored three runs in the bottom of the first off Rays right-hander Wade Davis (7-7).

Alex Gordon and Cabrera led off the inning with doubles. After one out, Hosmer doubled home Cabrera. Mike Moustakas snapped an 0-for-22 skid with a run-producing single.

Butler hit his seventh home run in the third inning, his first since June 10 -- a span of 116 at-bats. Butler added an RBI single in the Royals' two-run seventh.

The Royals scored an unearned run in the fifth to hike their lead to 5-1. Francoeur doubled and scored when Moustakas hit a fly to right-center that Upton had in his glove, but right fielder Joyce ran into him and knocked the ball loose for an error.

Longoria and Joyce hit back-to-back home runs in the Rays' three-run sixth, cutting the lead to 5-4, and chasing Hochevar. He allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out two.

The Royals countered with three runs in the sixth, which included run-producing two-out singles by Cabrera, Francoeur and Hosmer.

Royals rookie Nate Adcock worked the ninth inning, the first time he has pitched since July 1.