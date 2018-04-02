Every Vote Counts

Lake Ozark Mayoral Election Results

When all the votes were counted, Johnny Franzeskos won Lake Ozark's mayoral election by a landslide. In Miller county, he took 271 votes to former mayor Paul Sale's 147, and in Camden county he took 18 votes to Sale's 5. Overall, Franzesko took 66 percent of the vote, compared to Sale's 34 percent.

It's certainly one of the most unusual elections Lake Ozark has seen in some time. Back in April, the city's original mayoral election favored Franzeskos, by just one vote. Then city officials discovered that one of the voters in that election was actually not a resident of Lake Ozark at all.

A judge then decided a second election should be run to resolve the first one's discrepancies.

The bigger issue of this election is that it comes on the heels of an audit that raised significant questions about the city's finances.

Franzeskos says he is going to take care of the auditor's recommendations.

"I just want to know what way so that i can get down and get some work done for the citizens of Lake Ozark. I want to get busy and get in there and start doing something and feel like a mayor," he said.