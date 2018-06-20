Everyone Eats: Food Drive Still Needs Donations

COLUMBIA - Almeta Crayton and a handful of volunteers have been collecting turkeys and food donations throughout the week for those who don't have much for Thanksgiving. For the last 14 years Crayton has done everything she can to give back to those in need.



Every year, Crayton organizes the annual "Everyone Eats Food Drive." The food drive provides a holiday meal to families that are unable to afford one. Families sign-up for the program and then receives a box filled with the traditional Thanksgiving Day meal such as turkey, stuffing, canned food items, and dessert.



The program runs through the end of today. Starting tomorrow, Crayton and her team of volunteers, will be at Stephens College preparing for the Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Crayton is still wishing for donations to be made for the meal that will be cooked on Thursday. Any one is welcome to attend the dinner. Crayton's hope is that no one is alone on Thanksgiving and that everyone has a warm meal to eat.

Crayton plans to feed more than 400 families during this holiday season with the "Everybody Eats Food Drive"

