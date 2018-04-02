Everyone Eats on Thanksgiving

This was Mathews' second year volunteering at the Everybody Eats dinner, which celebrated its eighth anniversary on Thursday.

"There's always going to be hungry people," he explained, "and that's why I keep coming back every year."

And that's why Crayton organizes the annual dinner in Lou's Palace.

"The common good among the people here really does make a difference in the community," she said. "It gets them to say, 'I appreciate you a lot.'"

Mathews and 50 other volunteers put together Thursday's dinner, complete with 36 turkeys.

"Trying to teach your family what thankful is is a hard thing to do," he said. "You got to go out and do the work and show the work, and show the people that you have a good heart, not [just] by your words."