Evidence Presented in Columbia Murder Trial

COLUMBIA - New evidence was presented Thursday morning in the trial of Domionte Cheatum for the June 2013 murder of Anthony Unger outside a laundromat on Conley Road.

Prosecutors charged Cheatum with second degree murder, first degree robbery and criminal action in the incident.

In day two of the trial, Thursday, pictures of Unger's gunshot wounds were shown in color to the jury. Color photos were chosen in order to properly identify Unger's body, who had multiple tattoos.

Alan Mitchell, a Columbia Police Department detective for the forensic evidence team, also provided testimony and evidence to the jury.

Mitchell said six shell casings were found near the vehicle Unger died in. Three were found in the driver's seat, two in the passenger seat and one in the passenger back seat. Two bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the vehicle as well as around 22 fingerprints throughout the car. Marijuana was also found in the car.

Mitchell established police were looking for Unger's blood. Unidentified blood was found on Jocelynn Brown, the owner of the car.

Brown testified against Cheatum Wednesday. She identified Cheatum as the shooter in court, but named a different trigger man in her original statement to authorities.

A different Columbia Police detective testified the department searched Samuel Butler's home and found marijuana in Butler's bedroom. Butler faces the same charges as Cheatum for the murder. His trial is July 2.

Cheatum was expected to take the stand later Thursday.

[This story has been changed to reflect the correct person who was expected to testify later Thursday.]